Rodney Dean Lewis , age 92, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his residence. Rodney was born in Rensselaer on December 11, 1926, the son of the late Marthabell (nee Gilmore) Lewis and the late John Dean Lewis. He resided in Rensselaer, Indiana since 1956.
On November 3, 1946 in Rensselaer, Indiana, Rodney married Shirley Jean (nee Sands) she preceded him in death on Feb. 14, 1992. Rodney was a 1944 graduate of Rensselaer High School, Rensselaer, Indiana. He attended Ohio State University for one year, for 70 years he worked for the Pipe Fitters Union Local 357 and was part of the construction of nuclear power plants and U.S. Steel.
A WWII U.S. Army Air Force and Navy Veteran, a member of the Rensselaer VFW Post #1279, the American Legion Post #29, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer.
Rodney is survived by his five children, Steve (Patricia) Lewis of Gainesville, Florida, Thomas Lewis of Remington, Indiana, James Lewis of Rensselaer, and Mary Lewis and Susan Lewis both of Rensselaer; one sister, Carolyn Madlung of Florida; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Rodney is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley, one grandson and one brother.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. at the First Presbyterian Church at 220 N. Cullen St. in Rensselaer. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. Memorials in memory of Rodney may be made to the Jasper Newton Foundation, P.O. Box 295, Rensselaer, IN 47978. A private family graveside service with military rites will be held at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on May 29, 2019