Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Dewey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger G. Dewey


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger G. Dewey Obituary
Roger G. Dewey, age 64, of Rensselaer, passed away on August 29, 2019 at Palos Community Hospital, Palos Heights, Illinois.
Roger was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts on November 12, 1954, the son of Gerald and Barbara (nee Mertka) Dewey.
A resident of Rensselaer for the past 23 years, Roger had also lived in both Dalton and Oak Forest, Illinois.
He was a 1972 graduate of Thornridge High School in Dalton, Illinois.  Roger received his Associates Degree from South Suburban Community College and graduated in 1977 from the University of Illinois Chicago Medical School of Pharmacy.  He was a pharmacist with Wal-Mart for 27 years and was currently employed at the Watseka, Illinois store.
Roger was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer.
Surviving is his mother, Barbara Dewey of Rensselaer, Indiana; five siblings, Lynda (David) Ritter of Highland, Indiana, Dr. Lauren (Walter) Dewey-Platt of Boston, Massachusetts, Leslie DeMichael of Oak Forest, Illinois, Russell Dewey of Norridge, Illinois and Lisa Dewey of Oak Forest, Illinois; nieces Maureen, Lisa, Allison and Camille; a nephew Scott; and a brother-in-law, Joseph DeMichael.  Roger was preceded in death by his father Gerald and a niece, Elizabeth O'Conner.
Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with Prayer Services at 7 p.m.  A Memorial Mass for Roger will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, with Father Don Davison officiating. 
Memorials are suggested to St. Augustine Catholic Church or Palos Community Hospice in Palos, Illinois.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now