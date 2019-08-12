|
Ronald Max Prohosky, 74, of Rensselaer, Indiana passed away at his home August 1. He was born in Rensselaer, Indiana on March 26, 1945, the son of Edward and Letha Pearl (Jenkins) Prohosky both deceased.
Ronald graduated from Rensselaer High School Class of 1963. Ronald proudly served in the Army National Guard of Indiana.
On April 19, 1969 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Goad, and she survives. Ronald was a lifetime farmer. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, building things, trap shooting, deer hunting, gardening and growing square watermelons. He was a great prankster, storyteller and was full of ornerynes. Ronald was a former member of the Retired Iron Club.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughters, Cathy (Mike Goin) Prohosky. Cheryl (Kirby Schuh) Floyd, Christie (Dave) Price and Melinda Prohosky; six grandchildren, Samantha (Nathan), Abigail, Megan (Logan), Kelsie, Emily and David and four great grandchildren, Pyper, Gwen, Adrian and Thatcher.
Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Friday, August 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Friday, August 9 at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer, Riley Children's Hospital or the Shriner's.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Aug. 12, 2019