|
|
Rosemary L Jones, 91, of Rensselaer and formerly of Wheatfield, passed away September 15, 2019.
Rosemary was born on July 16, 1928, in Parr, Indiana, to William Edward and Nellie Marie (Gilmore) Longstreth. She graduated from Wheatfield High School and attended St. Vincent's Catholic College in Indianapolis for a nursing degree. She worked at various hospitals and doctor's offices throughout her career.
She was a member of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church in Wheatfield, Indiana. She married the love of her life, John Frederick 'Coach' Jones Jr., on February 18, 1950 at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer. Rosemary loved the Chicago Cubs and IU basketball.
Rosemary is survived by her loving children: John Frederick III (Marsha) Jones, Mary Kenning, Margaret (Rick) Seymour and William 'Ed' (Monica) Jones; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Sis Longstreth; and 3 foster children: Michael Willoughby, Dan Willoughby and Brian Willoughby,
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, J. Fred 'Coach' Jones; granddaughters Jacqueline Jones Potts and Chelsea Jones; sisters Lois Smith and Martha Hunter; brothers 'Jim' Longstreth and 'Bill' Longstreth; and infant twins Carl and Leon Longstreth.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Boersma Funeral Home, Wheatfield, Indiana. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer, with Father Donald Davison officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Rensselaer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Sept. 18, 2019