Russell Bulington, 79, of Rensselaer, passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Franciscan Health of Rensselaer with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 23, 1939 in Lee, Indiana to the late Floyd "Pike"(Edna Johns) Bulington. Russell proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Russell was a lineman for Century Link.
Russell was a member of the Indiana Trail Riders Association, Hoosier Back Country Horsemen and the American Legion Post 29 of Rensselaer. Russell also enjoyed gardening, shooting, being outdoors, being in 4-H with his children and going to Civil War reenactments.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Gene, Velda, Michael, Stanley, Ronald, Lula and Phyllis June. He is survived by loving wife Frances Bulington; loving children Kevin (Dannette) Bulington and Kathy (Rick) Boggs; adored grandchildren Amber, Tyler, Haleigh and Madison; and siblings Alvin (Peg) Bulington and Rosa (Ralph) Yeoman.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EST, at the Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, 507 N. Market Street, Monon, Indiana. Following visitation, a procession will take place to the Welsh Cemetery in Rensselaer for a graveside service with full military rites.
As per family wishes cremation rites will precede services.
Russell will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on June 29, 2019