Service Information Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 (219)-866-5123 Calling hours 10:00 AM Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 Funeral service 1:00 PM Jackson Funeral Chapel 250 N Mckinley Ave Rensselaer , IN 47978 Obituary

Ruth M. Blacker, age 83, of Rensselaer, Indiana, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at George Ade Memorial Healthcare in Brook, Indiana.

Ruth was born in Cedar Lake, Indiana on December 25, 1935 to Ozie L. and Ferry M. (Ballard) Sanders. She attended schools in Lowell, Cedar Lake, and Mount Ayr, Indiana. In 1951, she married William J. Brunton, and in 1983 she married Rex O. Blacker. Both preceded her in death.

Ruth was a member of Curtis Creek Country Club for over 50 years, where she held the title of Ladies Golf Champion of 1990. She enjoyed golf and spending time with her friends. Ruth had a love for her flower gardens, working in them with her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid bridge player, often winning that big purse of a quarter. Ruth enjoyed many years of traveling and wintering in Florida.

Ruth is survived by her children: Ronald J. (Anita) Brunton of Rensselaer; Terri (James) Pasierb of Mount Ayr; Walter J. Brunton of Mount Ayr; Tammy (Leroy) Langley of Rensselaer; Brian K. Brunton of Mount Ayr; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Margaret) Sanders of Lakewood, WA.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands; son, Robin L. Brunton; brother, Allen K. Sanders; sisters, Ordell Sanders and Virginia "Ginny" Sanders-Redinbo; and great great-grandson, Keegan Collard.

Friends and family may call at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer at 1 p.m., with Dennis Morros officiating. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens of Rensselaer.

