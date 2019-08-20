|
Sister Patricia Robinson, BVM (Danella)
Sister Patricia Robinson, BVM, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Marian Hall, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 9–10:15 a.m., CST, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. A live video stream of the services will be available at: www.bvmsisters.org/obituaries.
She was born on April 5, 1932, in Chicago, to Daniel and Mary A. Burg Robinson. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1950, from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Chicago.
Sister Pat was a substitute teacher for the South Bend Community Schools, South Bend, Ind.; a teaching and research assistant at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind.; and a sociology professor at St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, Ind. She taught in Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Mundelein, Ill.; Butte, Mont.; and Lincoln, Nebr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Ellen Quinn and Jean (Richard) Payne; sisters-in-law Barbara Robinson and Glenda Robinson; and brother-in-law Roland Schuck. She is survived by sisters Elizabeth Schuck and Grace (Joseph) Barney, all of Illinois; a brother Daniel Robinson of Indiana, a brother-in-law Robert Quinn; nieces; nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 68 years.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003, or online at www.bvmsisters.org/donate.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Aug. 20, 2019