Suzanna "Susan" Kitson Karns passed away peacefully at home on March 19th, 2019. She was 87 years old. Susan was a 21-year resident of Windsor, CA. As a young girl growing up in North Manchester, Indiana, she read many books about California and dreamed of some day visiting. She was thrilled to have the opportunity to spend 21 years living in and enjoying California. She was previously a resident of Remington, Indiana, Rensselaer, Indiana, and Lafayette, Indiana.



Susan enjoyed gardening, reading, attending plays, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed reading mysteries. She also loved to play with her cat, Greebo.



Susan was born in North Manchester, Indiana, on May 14th, 1931 to Lower and Mathilda Kitson. She often spoke about the experience of growing up during both the Great Depression and World War II. She graduated from Central High School in North Manchester, Indiana, in 1949. She married Loren V. Karns, Jr. on July 28th, 1950, and together they had three children. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer, Indiana, for many years.



Susan is survived by one son, Paul (Debbie) Karns of West Lafayette, Indiana, and two daughters, Linda (Wayne) Morel of Rockford, Illinois and Peggy (Mike) Kelley of Windsor, California, three grandchildren, Tim (Allison) Karns of Carmel, Indiana, Jonathan Kelley of San Francisco, California, and Lauren Kelley of Windsor, California, and two great granddaughters, Victoria and Charlotte Karns of Carmel, Indiana.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lower and Mathilda Schmalzried Kitson, her husband, Loren Karns, her brother, Alan Kitson, her brother, Richard Kitson, and her sister, Gloria Collins. Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Mar. 30, 2019

