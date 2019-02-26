Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy W. Powers. View Sign

Timothy W. Powers, age 48, of Rensselaer, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 at Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer, Indiana. Tim was born in Hammond, Indiana on June 4, 1970, the son of Wayne and Gayle (Hugg) Halfman. He had been a Jasper county resident for over 7 years, previously living in Morocco and Lowell.

Tim grew up in the Lowell area and attended Lowell Public Schools. On October 8, 1988, Tim married the love of his life Deborah Hall in Lowell, Indiana. He was employed at Conagra as a Lube Technician/Maintenance Technician. He was an avid fisherman. He also loved custom rod building and playing guitar.

Tim is survived by his wife Deborah, two daughters: Elizabeth G. Ballone (husband Tony) of Jasonville, Indiana, and Sarah M. Powers of Rensselaer. Also surviving is one granddaughter: Jocelyn C. Ballone of Jasonville, Indiana, and one sister Tracy A. Powers of Lowell.

Friends may visit with the family Thursday, February 28, 2019 from noon till 2 p.m. (CST) at the Steinke Funeral Home in Rensselaer, Indiana. A service celebrating Tim's life will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Steinke Funeral Home in Rensselaer, with Tom Knoerzer officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer following the services.

Share memories and condolences at Timothy W. Powers, age 48, of Rensselaer, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 at Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer, Indiana. Tim was born in Hammond, Indiana on June 4, 1970, the son of Wayne and Gayle (Hugg) Halfman. He had been a Jasper county resident for over 7 years, previously living in Morocco and Lowell.Tim grew up in the Lowell area and attended Lowell Public Schools. On October 8, 1988, Tim married the love of his life Deborah Hall in Lowell, Indiana. He was employed at Conagra as a Lube Technician/Maintenance Technician. He was an avid fisherman. He also loved custom rod building and playing guitar.Tim is survived by his wife Deborah, two daughters: Elizabeth G. Ballone (husband Tony) of Jasonville, Indiana, and Sarah M. Powers of Rensselaer. Also surviving is one granddaughter: Jocelyn C. Ballone of Jasonville, Indiana, and one sister Tracy A. Powers of Lowell.Friends may visit with the family Thursday, February 28, 2019 from noon till 2 p.m. (CST) at the Steinke Funeral Home in Rensselaer, Indiana. A service celebrating Tim's life will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Steinke Funeral Home in Rensselaer, with Tom Knoerzer officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer following the services.Share memories and condolences at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Steinke Funeral Home

403 N Front St

Rensselaer , IN 47978

(219) 866-5151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close