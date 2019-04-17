Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vesta "Darlene" Grimes. View Sign

Mrs. Vesta "Darlene" Grimes, 68, of Rochester , Indiana, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence.

On February 1, 1951, Vesta Darlene Hinson was born in Rensselaer. She was a treasured daughter of Charles and Lula Lovely Hinson. Growing up she shared her childhood with with four younger sisters and a younger brother.

Darlene graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1969. Soon after she attended

As an accomplished equestrian, Darlene enjoyed horseback riding to relax.Paramount to Grandma Darlene is her family legacy. She was proud to oversee four generations.

Grandma enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and anxiously awaited the arrival of great-grandson Trent. Family celebrations and the holidays supplied many great memories of her lifetime.

Left to cherish Darlene's memory are her son, Bruce Messersmith of Rochester; daughter, Angela Shidler and companion Rich Hinman of Carter City, Kentucky; grandchildren, Christopher Messersmith and wife Julianna, Gage Messersmith, Madelyn Shidler, Wayne Shidler, Sidney Stamper, Carly Fox, Warren Messersmith and Olivia Messersmith; one great-grandchild, Trent; four sisters, Penelope Kiggins, Patricia Johnson, Bonnie Norman, all of Rochester and Brenda Hutchins of Kewanna, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Darlene in death were her parents Charles and Lula Hinson and brother Charles Douglas Hinson.

A celebration of the life of Darlene Grimes will be at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. CST) on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. Chaplain Todd Wilson will officiate.

Friends may visit with her family an hour prior to her services. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at Mrs. Vesta "Darlene" Grimes, 68, of Rochester , Indiana, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence.On February 1, 1951, Vesta Darlene Hinson was born in Rensselaer. She was a treasured daughter of Charles and Lula Lovely Hinson. Growing up she shared her childhood with with four younger sisters and a younger brother.Darlene graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1969. Soon after she attended Purdue University to pursue a degree in nursing. With a strong work ethic, Darlene worked at Whitley Products in Plymouth for many years. She was a shift manager at Whitley until it closed the facility.As an accomplished equestrian, Darlene enjoyed horseback riding to relax.Paramount to Grandma Darlene is her family legacy. She was proud to oversee four generations.Grandma enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and anxiously awaited the arrival of great-grandson Trent. Family celebrations and the holidays supplied many great memories of her lifetime.Left to cherish Darlene's memory are her son, Bruce Messersmith of Rochester; daughter, Angela Shidler and companion Rich Hinman of Carter City, Kentucky; grandchildren, Christopher Messersmith and wife Julianna, Gage Messersmith, Madelyn Shidler, Wayne Shidler, Sidney Stamper, Carly Fox, Warren Messersmith and Olivia Messersmith; one great-grandchild, Trent; four sisters, Penelope Kiggins, Patricia Johnson, Bonnie Norman, all of Rochester and Brenda Hutchins of Kewanna, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Darlene in death were her parents Charles and Lula Hinson and brother Charles Douglas Hinson.A celebration of the life of Darlene Grimes will be at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. CST) on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. Chaplain Todd Wilson will officiate.Friends may visit with her family an hour prior to her services. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at www.goodfamilyfh.com Funeral Home Good Family Funeral Home

1200 W. 18th Street

Rochester , IN 46975

(574) 223-1200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close