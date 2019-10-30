Home

Steinke Funeral Home
403 N Front St
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5151
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Wilfred Chevrette Obituary
Wilfred Chevrette, 82, of Francesville, formerly of Wheatfield, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 1, 1937 in Blind River Ontario, Canada, to the late Wilfred (Isabel LaCroix) Chevrette. He worked for Genova in Rensselaer as the plant manager, a mason and a volunteer police officer for Jasper County.
Wilfred was a member of the St Francis Solano Church and former member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He was also on the board of directors for Jasper County Community Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 51 years, Barbara; grandson KP Allis and brother Daniel. Survived by loving wife Linda; children David Chevrette (Julie), Deborah Botts (Rich Burge), Gina (Leon) Byroad, Rick (Terry) McCarty, Sharon (Marc) DeMoss and Lisa (TR) Mahaffey; brother Patrick (Bethany) Chevrette, as well as 17 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Friends may call on Friday November 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. (CST) until the time of services at 12 p.m. (CST) in the Steinke Funeral Home 403 N. Front Street Rensselaer, Indiana 47978, with Pastor Isaiah DeMoss officiating.
As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Timothy T. Ledford Memorial Fund. Wilfred will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
To view the online memorial please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Oct. 30, 2019
