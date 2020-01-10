|
Win Harold Wright
Win Harold Wright, 67, North Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Fla.
He was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Lafayette, to Harold Virgil and M. Louise (Hamblin) Wright.
Win grew up, one of four brothers, in Remington. He was a proud graduate of Remington High School and was looking forward to his 50-year class reunion in 2020. Win married Brenda Ritter on Aug. 19, 1977, and she preceded him in death on March 5, 2013. Their children are Tina (Chris) Wolf, Bloomington, and Kenny Wright (partner Tammy Brooks), Belleview, Fla.
Win loved his six grandchildren, Kerrick, Kaeden, and Evelyn Wolf and Hailie, Josalyn and Brendan Wright. Win is also survived by his brothers Jan (companion Nancy) Wright, Midlothian, Va., and Kit (Susan) Wright, Naples, Fla.
Win proudly served in the US Navy and National Guard. He retired from Pepsi Cola and was a longtime member of the National Pepsi Collector's Club. Win spent many happy days at flea markets and yard sales looking for things to add to his collections and searching for treasures for family and friends. Win was a lifelong Chicago Bears, White Sox and Cubs fan. He loved to meet friends for coffee and talk sports. Win also enjoyed spending days fishing with friends.
His brother, Kim (Ann) Wright, preceded him in death on July 9, 2009.
Burial will be at the Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer, with a memorial service at a later date.
To remember Win, gather some friends and raise a cold Pepsi in his name!
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Jan. 10, 2020