Stephen Lamar "Steve" Johnson, Sr.

February 1, 1946 - July 26, 2019

Sumter, SC

Stephen Lamar "Steve" Johnson, Sr., 73, husband of Glenda Fender Johnson, died Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born February 1, 1946, in Mullins, he was a son of the late Benjamin Frank Johnson and the late Ruth Doyle Johnson. He was the owner of several businesses including Waccamaw Bingo, Styles by Steve, BridleStone, A Ring Around the Roses and 521 Bingo in Sumter. He was an avid outdoorsman, handy man and he loved hummingbirds. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years of Sumter; a daughter, Christi Johnson Brunson of Sumter; a daughter-in-law, Pamela McLeod Johnson of Pinewood; three grandsons, Christopher Tanner Brunson, Stephen Lamar Johnson III, and Stephen Lamar "Steve" Johnson IV; two granddaughters, Cassidy Christine Brunson and Savannah Caroline Johnson; a brother, Franklin Johnson (Maxine) of Plant City, Florida; a sister, Clara Herrington of Mullins; and several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Lamar "Sparky" Johnson, Jr.; a grandson, Skyler Lane Johnson; two brothers, Oliver Zodoc Johnson and Henry Lane Johnson; and four sisters, Mary Ruth Martin, Lionelle McIntyre, Claudia Mae Johnson and Sallie Pearl Huggins.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Sumter County Civic Center with the Revs. Arthur Sharpe, Wes Conner, Kenneth Herrington and Mark Huggins officiating.

Burial will take place immediately after the service, Johnson, Sr. will be at Evergreen Memorial Park followed by Johnson, Jr. being buried at Pinewood & Weeks Cemetery in Pinewood.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Alessandro, Tony Crabtree, Trey Griffin, Arnold Johnson, Billy Martin and Daniel Ragan.

Honorary pallbearers will be all current and previous employees.

The family will receive friends at the residence, 2000 Tantay Trail, Sumter.

Memorials may be made to ,

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803)-435-2179.



