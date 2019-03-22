Aaron Benjamin Peavy
July 31, 1932-March 20, 2019
Conway
Aaron Benjamin Peavy, age 86, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Born July 31, 1932 in Galivants Ferry, he was the son of the late Charlie and Lula Belle Peavy. Mr. Peavy served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was the manager of Pee Dee Farms. He retired after 25 years from CHF Industries, where he worked as the shipping supervisor. Along with his parents, Mr. Peavy was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Mary Peavy, his daughter, Cathy Lilly, two grandchildren, Candy Cruz and Lauren Kirby, and siblings, Frances Peavy, Betty Wilson, and Dan Peavy.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra Goebel (Johnny) and Melinda Kirby (John); son in law, Lonnie Lilly; grandchildren, April Lamber, Chris Goebel (Megan), Ashley Myers (James), Samantha Abbey (Fanye), and Ashton Kirby; grandson in law, Junior Cruz; great grandchildren, Benjamin Cruz, Catherine Cruz, Jonathan Lambert, Ashlea Altman, Pheobe Goebel, and Chloe Goebel; and three siblings, Cathryn Martin, David Peavy, and Joe Peavy, Sr.
Mr. Peavy will be greatly missed by his friends and family. He spent his life in service to our country, his community, and most importantly, his family. He challenged those around him to always work hard, hold fast to your family and trust in the Lord. He could always be counted on for an early morning cup of coffee, an afternoon of fishing, a sparkling clean red truck and a classic western on the tv.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Galivants Ferry Baptist Church with Rev. Gordon Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Galivants Ferry Baptist Church, 2175 Highway 501, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Mr. Peavy's caretakers for all of the love, care, and support.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 22, 2019