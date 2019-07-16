Adam "David" Dellinger
May 24, 1943 - July 14, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Adam "David" Dellinger, 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand. He was born May 24, 1943 in Lincolnton, NC, son of the late Adam L. Dellinger and Juanita Cash Dellinger.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Jean Perry and a nephew, Michael Garner.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Dellinger of Myrtle Beach; two sons, Matt Dellinger (Rachael) of Murrells Inlet and Dion Dula of Myrtle Beach; one sister, Ann Garner of Myrtle Beach; a grandson, Macon Dula; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Bacardi and Jayden.
David was a chef along the Grand Strand area for many years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart.
He enjoyed spending his time fishing and hunting.
Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC with Rev. Wayne Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, 5000 US-17, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in David's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Shriners Hospital, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1 or by mail at: 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 16, 2019