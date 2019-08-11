Addie R. Rabon
November 21, 1937-August 8, 2019
Goose Creek
Mrs. Addie Ruth Rabon, age 81, wife of Mr. John Rabon, passed away Thursday August 8, 2019, at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC. Mrs. Rabon was born November 21, 1937 the daughter of the late Woodrow Barnhill and the late Maggie Allen Barnhill. Mrs. Rabon was a member of Beacon Freewill Baptist Church in Ladson, SC and was pre-deceased by her first husband Donnie Rabon. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rabon is survived by one son: James "J.E." Rabon (Angie) of James Island; two daughters: Donnie Dale Tysk (Benjamin) and Michelle Curley (James) both of Goose Creek; one brother: George Barnhill of Aynor; and one sister: Naomi Smith Bales (Steve) of N. Charleston; four grandchildren which she loved dearly; Jamie Rabon, Joshua Tysk, Ryan Curley (Jenna), and Casey Curley (Danielle); and three great grandchildren: Alice Curley, Magnolia Curley, Ferris Curley. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday August 11, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Martin and Steve Allen officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:00-3:00PM. Burial will follow at Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Rabon and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9thAve. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 11, 2019