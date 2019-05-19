Adele Gladys Turner
July 7, 1944 - May 16, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Adele was born in Phillipsburg, NJ. She passed away in her home on May 16th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Turner, a son, John David Turner, a daughter, Danielle Johnson and son in law Douglas Johnson. She is also survived by her sister Janette Schaffer, and brothers, Fred Scott and Bill Scott. She had three grandsons, John Daniel Turner, Cory Turner, and Tim Johnson, one granddaughter, Krystin Johnson, two great-grandchildren, Anderson Jiron and Allison Rose Johnson.
A celebration of Adele's life will be held at Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City, SC on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 2pm.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the .
Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2019