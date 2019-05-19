Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Turner. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church Garden City , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Adele Gladys Turner

July 7, 1944 - May 16, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Adele was born in Phillipsburg, NJ. She passed away in her home on May 16th, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Turner, a son, John David Turner, a daughter, Danielle Johnson and son in law Douglas Johnson. She is also survived by her sister Janette Schaffer, and brothers, Fred Scott and Bill Scott. She had three grandsons, John Daniel Turner, Cory Turner, and Tim Johnson, one granddaughter, Krystin Johnson, two great-grandchildren, Anderson Jiron and Allison Rose Johnson.

A celebration of Adele's life will be held at Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City, SC on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 2pm.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the .



