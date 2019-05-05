Agnes "Penny" Crockett
November 23, 1926 - April 30, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Agnes "Penny" Crockett (nee Shekon), 92, died peacefully on April 30, 2019 at Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 on Wednesday, May 8. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, followed by a service at 5:00 pm. A similar service will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum in North Arlington, NJ, date to be determined, where she will be put to final rest with her husband, David.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in The Sun News on May 5, 2019