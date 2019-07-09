Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mausoleum Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel Send Flowers Notice



November 22, 1927-July 7, 2019

Charleston

Mrs. Agnes Small Shelley, 91, passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born November 22, 1927 in Horry County, Mrs. Shelley was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Roland Shelley. She was the daughter of the late Layton Curtis Small and Lucy Williams Small. Mrs. Shelley was a retired nurse having worked over 30 years with Conway Hospital and the Horry County School District. Mrs. Shelley was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her flowers, walking with her husband along the river walk in Conway, and square dancing. She also enjoyed trips with her family to the mountains of North Carolina. She was predeceased by her brother Bud Small and sister Annette Keefe.

Survivors include her children G. Roland Shelley II (Linda), Scott C. Shelley (DeAnna), her grandchildren, Laura S. Kinman, Megan S. Elam, and Sam Shelley; three great grandsons Brewster, Jeremiah, and Aiden; brothers Frank Small (Willis) of Oklahoma City and Marion Small (Barbara Ann) of Loris; and sister-in-law, Virlyn Shelley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by Rev. Rocky Taylor of First Baptist Church Conway. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hostess Team at First Baptist Church of Conway, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.





