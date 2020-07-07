Albert Leroy Baker

Burlington, NC

Albert Leroy Baker, 85, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

A native of Horry County, SC, Mr. Baker was the husband of Leoma Dew Baker and the son of the late Thurman Albert Baker and the late Eva Johnson Baker.

Mr. Baker was the founder of Labels, Tags and Inserts, Inc. and attended Lambs Chapel.

From his humble beginnings as a sharecropper, he worked his way to an industry leader with his printing company Labels Tags and Inserts, which supplies labels throughout the world.

Mr. Baker was a devoted family man and a great friend to many. He was well known for his generosity.

In addition to his wife, Leoma, of the home, Mr. Baker is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Lee Baker of Burlington; four grandchildren, Jim Baker, Betty Baker, Nikki Capps and Brent Capps; four great-grandchildren, Jamie, Landon, Ward and Lily; two sisters, Wassell and Eva Mae and one brother, Joe.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Baker and his daughter-in-law, Jamie Best Baker; infant sister, Lillie Mae; sister, Mary, and four brothers, Billy, Robert, Jimmy and Johnny.

The family will arrive at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM with burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.





