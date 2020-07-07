1/1
Albert Baker
Albert Leroy Baker
Burlington, NC
Albert Leroy Baker, 85, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.
A native of Horry County, SC, Mr. Baker was the husband of Leoma Dew Baker and the son of the late Thurman Albert Baker and the late Eva Johnson Baker.
Mr. Baker was the founder of Labels, Tags and Inserts, Inc. and attended Lambs Chapel.
From his humble beginnings as a sharecropper, he worked his way to an industry leader with his printing company Labels Tags and Inserts, which supplies labels throughout the world.
Mr. Baker was a devoted family man and a great friend to many. He was well known for his generosity.
In addition to his wife, Leoma, of the home, Mr. Baker is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Lee Baker of Burlington; four grandchildren, Jim Baker, Betty Baker, Nikki Capps and Brent Capps; four great-grandchildren, Jamie, Landon, Ward and Lily; two sisters, Wassell and Eva Mae and one brother, Joe.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Baker and his daughter-in-law, Jamie Best Baker; infant sister, Lillie Mae; sister, Mary, and four brothers, Billy, Robert, Jimmy and Johnny.
The family will arrive at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM with burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.


Published in The Sun News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
12:30 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
JUL
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ricky Carver
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Bob & I send our sympathy to the Baker family. Leroy was a brilliant businessman, generous, & a good employer. We worked for him when he owned Roto-Plate, Inc. Good memories. We pray God's comfort over you all.
Darlene S. Watson
July 6, 2020
Although we only knew Leroy for a short time we liked him from the first time we met him, we are are so sorry for the loss of this kind man, Mike and Glenda Whiteside.
Mike Whiteside
Neighbor
July 5, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this news. Thinking about the family during this time.
Denise Navarre
Neighbor
