Albert Russell Coram, Jr.April 15, 1927 - October 6, 2019Pawleys Island, SCOn Sunday, October 6, 2019, Albert Russell Coram, Jr., (better known as "Dad," "Paw Paw" or "Al") peacefully left the earth to be with Jesus at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Elizabeth Simpson Coram, (better known as "Mom," "Dee" or "Betty"); his son Albert "Rusty" Russell Coram, III, and his wife Becky; his daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Hunter Coram Sears and her husband Don; his grandchildren Scott, Molly, Sarah, Joseph, and Taylor; his great-grandchildren Ayden, Adrienne, Elizabeth, Knox, and Emma; and last, but certainly not least, his beloved dog Georgie.Al was born on April 15, 1927 in Quitman, Georgia. He served three years in the Navy before attending and graduating from the University of Georgia . He spent over six decades working in the steel industry, for both major corporations and for his own private firm. After a long and successful sales career, he finally retired at the age of 87. In 1951 he married Betty, and together they raised their two children, and provided a warm and loving home for many rescued dogs. At the age of 78, Al gave his life over to Christ and dedicated the rest of his days to serving the Lord. He was a faithful member of his church, Pawley's Island Presbyterian, and read the devotional each week at the Saturday morning men's breakfast. He spent his last days surrounded by his family and friends, and he was able to see all five of his grandchildren, and three of his great-grandchildren, within three weeks of his passing.Al was an utterly unique man and well loved by his family. They admire and treasure the memories of everything that made him who he was. Here is some of what they will remember most: He believed there was always room for improvement, so even at 92 years old, he was still actively trying to be a better man, and better follower of Jesus. He was stubborn to his core, but not too proud to admit when he was wrong. He was incredibly smart, but wise enough to seek outside counsel. If he didn't like something, you knew about it, and if he loved something, there was no question. If you were wrong, you were informed, and if you were right, you were praised. He had a tough and rugged exterior, but a more tender heart than anyone would assume. He left a legacy to be proud of, and it will live on through his family. He is already missed beyond measure.A memorial service is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at Pawley's Island Presbyterian, 9967 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All 4 Paws Animal Rescue.

