Albert F. FarinaSurfside BeachAlbert Frank Farina age 91, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Murrells Inlet.Born in New York, NC, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Lena Farina. Mr. Farina was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanor Farina; two brothers, Tony and Steve Farina; two sisters, Jeanette Nigro and Viola Sacchitelo.Survivors include two sons, Albert Michael Farina of Garden City, NY and Craig Michael Farina (Alyce) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a sister, Gloria Martino.A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church.Memorial contributions may be made to: s, 1120 G Street NW Suite 700 Washington, DC 20005.