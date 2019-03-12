ALBERT JOHN SENES JR.
February 5, 1942 – March 8, 2019
Pawleys Island
Al Senes was born in Baltimore City, Maryland to Albert John Senes, Sr.
and Florence May Senes (Schroeder). He graduated from Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg Maryland where he met his future wife, Ruth Alice Britt. He and Ruth had two children together, Suzy and Steve.
Al worked in the grocery department of Giant Foods prior to becoming a
police officer with the Prince Georges County Police Department. He
served on the force for 22 years and achieved the rank of Detective Sergeant.
The Senes family lived in Prince Georges County and Calvert County
Maryland. Al and Ruth vacationed annually in Myrtle Beach, South
Carolina and upon their retirement they moved to nearby Surfside Beach
where Al lived until his death. He was pre-deceased by Ruth in 2005.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Suzy) Marie Jayroe (Robert) of
Pawleys Island, South Carolina; his son, Stephen (Steve) Wayne Senes of
Surfside Beach, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Aaron Jordan Jayroe
(Cortney Bonn) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Allison Kaye Jayroe
(Cody Watson) of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; a sister, Florence May
Jones (Bruce) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a brother, Kenneth Charles Senes
(Aleda) of Eufala, Alabama; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Beasley
(Alex), Jessica Archer (Jamie), David Senes (Natalia) and John Senes (Nell) and their children.
Al was fun, loving and devoted to his family and friends and his death leaves a huge void in our lives. We will miss him terribly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th at
Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, 113 Baskervill Drive,
Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Memorial gifts can be made to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church, PO Box 990, Pawleys Island, South Carolina 29585.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 12, 2019