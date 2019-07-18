Alene Marie Owens

January 2, 1948 - July 15, 2019

Conway, SC

Alene Marie Owens passed away on July 15, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the daughter of the late George and Grace Owens. Marie graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and travelled the world before settling down. Marie was a lifelong teacher starting at Waccamaw Academy followed by Conway Middle School and finally retired from Forestbrook Middle School in 2013. Unfortunately, she did not get the retirement she so deserved but she had loved ones by her side in her final moments here. She will lovingly be remembered by her family members: her son Owen Freeman (Tara-Lynne), her daughter Alison Cooke, her brother Kerry Owens (Debbie), her grandchildren Taylor, Caroline, Hunter and Chelsea as well nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at Anderson Oaks for amazing compassion and care they gave to Marie during her stay there and the final days. In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks for donation's to be made to the in her name in hopes that this horrible disease can be cured...



