Alfred David Fussa
January 26, 1937 - March 13, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Alfred David Fussa, 83, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died at his home Friday, March 13, 2020. Born in NY, NY, he was a son of the late John and Saturina (Rivera) Fussa. He was predeceased by a son, David Alfred Fussa in 2012.
Al was a graduate of St John's University with a Masters degree in chemistry. Everybody really liked Al. He was always there when friends and neighbors needed something fixed. He was a great historian, and loved to read. He and his wife, Jo Anne traveled all over the world, including several continents. Al loved the ocean and the Grand Strand.
Survivors include Al's loving wife of 55 years, Jo Anne (Hogan) Fussa, and a son, Jonathan H. Fussa of Oregon.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute earmarked for Multiple Myeloma, 450 Brookline Avenue,
Boston, MA 02215
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2020