Allan L. Musgrave
Myrtle Beach
Allan L. Musgrave went to meet the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Born in Kenton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lyston and Irene Musgrave.
"Al" as everyone knew him, was a man of many hats. He served and retired in the United States Air Force for twenty years where he received his education and careers in dentistry and counseling. Al traveled the world and went on to help many people in the community as an alcohol and drug abuse counselor. He was an avid follower of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Al shared many of his life stories with anyone he met, and humor that was contagious. In his final days he enjoyed spending time on his porch "his oasis" watching the birds, squirrels and ducks which provided entertainment for him.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Amberlynn Musgrave; a sister, Pam Healey; children, Greg Musgrave (Heather), Lynne Anderson (Matt), Amy Cantley and Shayne Musgrave (Carla); grandchildren, Austin Casey, Lyndsay Musgrave, Hayley Musgrave, Peyton Musgrave, McKenzi Causey and Christian Musgrave; nieces, Alexandra Agee (Dan) and Aurora Agee; a nephew, Rick Healey (Misty).
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Kenneth Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crescent Hospice or to the Humane Society.
A special thank you to Stacy Smith at Crescent Hospice.
