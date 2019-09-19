Allan Stone
May 25, 1960 - September 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Allan Stone, 59, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
A Celebration of Allan's Life will be held 7:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at New Spring Church, 3001 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach with the family receiving friends at the church prior to the service from 6:15 PM to 7:00 PM.
The family requests donations be made in lieu of flowers in Allan's name to .
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 19, 2019