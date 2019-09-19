Allan Stone (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Stone.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:15 PM - 7:00 PM
New Spring Church
3001 Waccamaw Blvd
Myrtle Beach, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
New Spring Church
3001 Waccamaw Blvd
Myrtle Beach, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Allan Stone
May 25, 1960 - September 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Allan Stone, 59, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
A Celebration of Allan's Life will be held 7:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at New Spring Church, 3001 Waccamaw Blvd, Myrtle Beach with the family receiving friends at the church prior to the service from 6:15 PM to 7:00 PM.
The family requests donations be made in lieu of flowers in Allan's name to .
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations