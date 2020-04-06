Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen O. "A.O." Hardee. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Notice

Allen O'Bryan "A.O." Hardee

June 12, 1929 - April 4, 2020

Little River

Allen O'Bryan "A.O." Hardee was born June 12th, 1929 in Brunswick County, N.C. He was the son of the late Lessie McLamb Hardee and William Ashburn Hardee of Brunswick County.

Mr. Hardee is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elva Joyce Russ Hardee; one son, Benjy Hardee (Lynda Hardee); two daughters, Sonya H. Martin (Morgan Martin), Sherri H. Holloway (Chris Holloway); nine grandchildren, O'Bryan Martin, Hayley Martin, Mandi Reaves (Joe Reaves), Monica Hardee Hamer, Mary Ashley Bellamy (Scott Bellamy), Austin Holloway, Christopher Holloway, Jessie Vereen and Jeremy Vereen; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughters; Donna Gay Hardee, and Regina Hardee-Vereen; two brothers, Randolph A. Hardee, Wilbur Hardee; and three sisters, Cleople Permenter, Frances Hardee, and Virginia Mintz.

He founded A.O. Hardee & Son, Construction Inc. in 1955. During the 64 years in operation the company has been responsible for thousands of projects and developments along the Grand Strand; including the canals in Holden Beach, NC and Cherry Grove Beach, SC. After Hurricane Hugo, A.O. Hardee & Son was responsible for the complete beach re-nourishment of Surfside, Garden City, and North Myrtle Beach. The company was also responsible for the construction of Highways 22 and 31, along with the building of numerous golf courses and subdivisions, including River Hills Golf & Country Club, his place of residence. Mr. Hardee completed hundreds of projects for U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Soil Conservation, and highway departments up and down the east coast.

Mr. Hardee was a lifelong member of El Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, and had a passion for cars, including his beloved classic 1957 Chevrolet. He was loved by his family and showed love to all that knew him. He was generous, humble, hard-working and cherished his family and work family immensely. He will be sorely missed by all, but his fingerprints will forever be left all along the Grand Strand.

The Hardee Family would like to thank everyone for their calls and prayers. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Please leave a message of condolence and view the photo gallery of Mr. Hardee's life at

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 Hwy 9 East, Longs, SC 29568 and Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1010 Hickman Road, Calabash, NC 28467.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





