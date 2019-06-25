Allie Mae Martin
July 21, 2016 - June 23, 2019
Conway
Allie Mae Martin, age 2, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Allie was born July 21, 2016, the daughter of Richard Glenn Martin and Courtney Bates Martin. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Dexter Glenn Martin.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Conway are, her paternal grandparents, Daxton and Jackie Martin of Conway, maternal grandparents, Donna Rabon and Bobby Rabon, both of Conway, and her paternal great-grandparents, Lonnie and Beulah Martin of Conway.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jamestown Baptist Church with Rev. Jamey Collins and Rev. Mark Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday at the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 25, 2019