Allie Martin (2016 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Beautiful little angel"
    - Jennifer Hitchens
  • "Love is always with you. May God give you all comfort and..."
    - Mike and Terri Cummings
  • "So sorry..."
    - Button Benton Boyd
  • "My heart hurts for you all! May God bless each and every..."
    - Rose Mary Lewis
  • "So sorry for your loss of such a sweet little angel. ..."
    - SHARON Cruz Reyes
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC
29528
(843)-248-4211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jamestown Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Jamestown Baptist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Allie Mae Martin
July 21, 2016 - June 23, 2019
Conway
Allie Mae Martin, age 2, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Allie was born July 21, 2016, the daughter of Richard Glenn Martin and Courtney Bates Martin. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Dexter Glenn Martin.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Conway are, her paternal grandparents, Daxton and Jackie Martin of Conway, maternal grandparents, Donna Rabon and Bobby Rabon, both of Conway, and her paternal great-grandparents, Lonnie and Beulah Martin of Conway.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jamestown Baptist Church with Rev. Jamey Collins and Rev. Mark Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on June 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.