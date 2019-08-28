Alma Jean Mintz
May 22, 1932 - August 22, 2019
Little River
Mrs. Alma Jean Mintz, 87, went to dance with the angels on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
One of five children, she was born on May 22, 1932 in Narrows, VA to the late Robert Lucas and Virgie Spicer Lucas. She was a wife, mother and homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of Providence Primitive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Wiliford C. Mintz of 66 years; son, Wiliford Mintz, Jr. (Lisa) of Inman, SC; three daughters, Susan Leonard (O.C) of Homosassa, FL, Jeannie Turner (Robert) of Little River, SC and Winnie Norris (Ralph) of Sunset Beach, NC; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Hadley, Nicole Simpson, Chris Mintz, Jennifer Canady and Jason Norris; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 pm, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's at , in honor of Alma's grandson, Jeffrey Hadley.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 28, 2019