Almeria Creel Chadwick Turner
May 23, 1928 - March 16, 2019
West Columbia
Almeria C. "Blu" Turner, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home on March 16th, 2019. "Blu" is survived by her daughter, Lisa C. Tjaarda (John) of West Columbia; her son Dr. Stephen C.Chadwick (Nancy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; step-daughter, Cynthia T. Tolsma (David) of Camp Hill, PA; step-son Joseph L. Turner (Lana) of Steamboat Springs, CO; grandson John E. Tjaarda(Allyson); grandson Andrew S. Chadwick; granddaughter Lydia R. Chadwick; granddaughter Audrey E. Chadwick; granddaughter Patricia T. Smith (Roy) and great-granddaughter Zoe Smith; grandson David Turner (Ashley), granddaughter Anne T. Beckett(Max) and grandson Joseph D. Tolsma. "Blu" is also survived by her sister Wyoma B. Bean (Clifford) and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday March 30, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Terry Reamsnyder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Celebration Service. To read the full obituary and sign an online guestbook visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving this family
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in The Sun News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019