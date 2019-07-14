Alta Greer Sparks
July 29, 1953 - July 12, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Alta Greer Sparks, 65, of Murrells Inlet, SC died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family and close friends on July 12, 2019. She was born on July 29th, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC.
A Graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on July 15, 2019 at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A gathering of friends and family immediately following the service will be held at the home of Greg and Sheena Beverly, 3662 Jordan Landing Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MUSC Foundation. Please make check payable to MUSC Foundation and include Transplant Patient Support on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.
Published in The Sun News on July 14, 2019