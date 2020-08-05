1/1
Alvin Shuman
1941 - 2020
Alvin "Al"Shuman
Myrtle Beach, SC
Alvin Herbert Shuman, 78, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Alvin ("Al") was born on October 1, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Shirley Shuman. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Ellen Shuman, his three daughters Elaine Marci Shuman, Susan Shuman Spraker (Tommy), Shelly Shuman-Johnson (Bill), his grandchildren Ryan Spraker (Nickole), Evin Johnson (Savannah), Brooke Johnson (Miles), Austin Spraker (Mackenzie), Erin Spraker, and his cherished dogs Roxie and Shaina.
Al deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved new cars, blackjack, making business deals, and taking cruises with family and friends. He could tell everyone how to solve their problems and live their best life. Al will be forever missed by his family and many friends.
The family will hold a private memorial to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's honor to Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
August 4, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Alvin has been a part of your life for so many years. I am at a loss for words. He loved his family and only wanted what was best for them. Please try to remember all the good times. I’m only a phone call away.
Sandi & Louis Sickle
Friend
