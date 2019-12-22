Alzata Lee (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Myrtle Beach High School Auditorium,
3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway,
Myrtle Beach, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Alzata Cowart Lee
December 06, 1928 - November 20, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Alzata Cowart Lee, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
A celebration of Alzata's life well lived will be held 4:00-until Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Myrtle Beach High School Auditorium, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. A visitation will follow with a light meal.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family during this difficult time.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.