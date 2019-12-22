Alzata Cowart Lee
December 06, 1928 - November 20, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Alzata Cowart Lee, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
A celebration of Alzata's life well lived will be held 4:00-until Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Myrtle Beach High School Auditorium, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. A visitation will follow with a light meal.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family during this difficult time.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 22, 2019