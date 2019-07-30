Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



September 7, 1947-July 29, 2019

Little River

Amanda "Jane" Russell Flynn, 71, of Little River passed away peacefully in her home early Monday, July 29, 2019. Jane, the daughter of Howard and Lorene Russell was raised in Newport News, Virginia before relocating to New Jersey where she raise her own family in the Middletown area. For the past 18 years Jane has called Little River, South Carolina her home.

Jane is survived by her husband of 49 years, Marty; son, Sean and his wife, Jennifer; granddaughters, Laine and Loren of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Amanda Flynn and Alex Johnson of Little River, SC; sister, Sandra and her husband, Donald Quisenberry of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Lex Russell of Newport News, VA; sisters-in-law, Josie O'Malley of NJ and Peggy Lennon of RI; 11 nieces and nephews; and last but certainly not least, her beloved dog, Abby. In addition to a loving family, Jane leaves behind countless friends she has made over her 71 years. Known for a wonderful sense of humor, fierce loyalty, and a deep love of all things Tarheel, she leaves us all with countless smiles and fond memories for those lucky enough to have called her a wife, mother, sister, or friend.

A visitation for the family and friends will be held at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC on Thursday, August 1st from 7 – 9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, August 2nd at 11 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach.

Jane valiantly fought cancer for 7 years, never allowing it to conquer her spirit or will to live life to its absolute fullest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jane's memory to a cancer related charity that speaks to your heart.





