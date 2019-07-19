Amelia "Amy" A. Boykin
Murrells Inlet
Amelia "Amy" Boykin, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 following a long illness.
Amy was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Francis Fink and Clara Hall. She was predeceased by her loving husband William A. Boykin and her brother Francis Fink.
Surviving her is s son, David L. Boykin of Surfside Beach, granddaughters: Kristen Boykin of London, England, Amy Boykin of St. Augustine, FL and the joy of her life, great grandson AJ Boykin.
As per her wishes, services will be private. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
She was a faithful member of St. Michaels Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michaels Catholic Church and School, 542 Cypress Ave, Garden City, SC 29576.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 19, 2019