Amelia "Amy" Boykin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia "Amy" Boykin.
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Notice
Send Flowers

Amelia "Amy" A. Boykin
Murrells Inlet
Amelia "Amy" Boykin, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 following a long illness.
Amy was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Francis Fink and Clara Hall. She was predeceased by her loving husband William A. Boykin and her brother Francis Fink.
Surviving her is s son, David L. Boykin of Surfside Beach, granddaughters: Kristen Boykin of London, England, Amy Boykin of St. Augustine, FL and the joy of her life, great grandson AJ Boykin.
As per her wishes, services will be private. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum.
She was a faithful member of St. Michaels Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michaels Catholic Church and School, 542 Cypress Ave, Garden City, SC 29576.
Sign the family's guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.