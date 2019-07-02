Amy Thompson McLain
March 10, 1971 - June 29, 2019
Conway
Amy Thompson McLain, 48, passed away suddenly from a vehicle accident, Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born March 10, 1971 in Conway, SC, a daughter of Janet West Thompson and the late Edward Thompson.
Amy was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone. She had a great passion for singing and riding motorcycles. Amy loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved her family very much.
Amy is survived by her husband, James "Jimbo" McLain; one daughter, Meagan N McLain (Donnie Stewart); two grandchildren, Bryson Stewart and Gracyn Stewart and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm. Family will be receiving friends at her residence all other times.
Funeral Services will be held 1pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Henry Ward and Rev. Leroy Larrimore officiating.
Burial will follow at Antioch UMC Cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 2, 2019