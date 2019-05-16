Amy Shannon (Shay) Brenner
December 7, 1962 - May 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Amy Shannon (Shay) Brenner age 56 gave up her spirit after a 1 ½ year battle with Ovarian Cancer on May 12th, 2019.
A Celebration of Shay's Life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Shay's memory to The and The .
Published in The Sun News on May 16, 2019