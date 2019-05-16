Amy Shannon (Shay) Brenner (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Shannon (Shay) Brenner.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Amy Shannon (Shay) Brenner
December 7, 1962 - May 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Amy Shannon (Shay) Brenner age 56 gave up her spirit after a 1 ½ year battle with Ovarian Cancer on May 12th, 2019.
A Celebration of Shay's Life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Shay's memory to The and The .
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on May 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.