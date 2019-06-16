Andrew T. Hobson
August 31, 1946 - May 11, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Andrew T. Hobson, 72 of Myrtle Beach (formerly Lagrange, Ohio) passed away May 11, 2019 after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Andrew was born in Maryland on Aug 31, 1946. At the age of 18 he joined the United States Navy and was a Seabee during the Vietnam War. Andrew retired from USS/KOBE where he was employed as an electrician for 30 years.
He leaves behind a son, David Hobson; daughter, Maggie Stanec (Michael); and two grandchildren Christian and Caitlyn Hobson. Andrew was preceded in death by his father Thomas R. Hobson, mother Mary Hall, and son Greggory Hobson.
Andy will be forever remembered for his green thumb, loving heart, witty charm, kind smile, and that sparkle in his eye. To all his friends and caregivers: You truly are angels on earth, the care and compassion given to our family meant everything to our dad and our family and for that we genuinely thank you. Andrew's wishes were honored in a private ceremony where his ashes were spread at sea.
Donations in Andrew's memories can be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society or Embrace Hospice/ Open Arms Foundation, Inc.
Published in The Sun News on June 16, 2019