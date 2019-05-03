Angela Benton Perry
March 3, 1942 - May 1, 2019
Surfside Beach, SC
Angela Benton Perry, 77, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was born March 3, 1942, in Conway, a daughter of the late Eddie and Marjorie Nance Benton.
Angela was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School and USC-Coastal School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at Ocean View Memorial Hospital and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for thirty-three years. She also served as an employee health nurse at Lakewood Camping Resort. She was a life long member of the First Baptist Church Myrtle Beach. She had a heart for missions at home and around the world.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, Donald E. Perry Sr, two sons, Donald Eric Perry II and wife Jenny, Paul Carlton Perry and wife Joy, two brothers, William "Bill" Benton and wife Estamel and Marion Benton and wife Barbara. Four grandchildren, Paul Carlton Perry, II and wife Devin, Donald Eric Perry, III and wife Kayla, Brennan Ann Perry, and Christian Nicole Perry, great-grandchildren, Lillian Lee Perry, Paul "PC" Carlton Perry, III and Cooper Warren Perry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway, SC.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Friday, May 3rd at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach.
Memorials may be made to Tom Cox World Ministries (tcwm.org).
Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2019