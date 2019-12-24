Angus F. Wittschen
Myrtle Beach, SC
Angus F. Wittschen, 79, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born September 4, 1940 in Camden, SC, he was a son of the late Norman and Anne Morrison Wittschen.
He was a US Air Force Veteran and served at one time on the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. He was founder, owner, and operator of Angus Electric in Myrtle Beach, and was a member of the Myrtle Beach Elks Club. Angus was a great cook, loved boating and golf, and loved to shag. But dearest to his heart was the time he spent with his many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Lokey Wittschen; sons, Michael A. (Monica) Wittschen of Springdale, AR and Steven M. (Holly) Wittschen of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Melissa K. (Chuck) Henry of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Norma Jane (Joe) McGee of Lincolnton, NC; & grandchildren, Micah, Blaise, Brittan, Caroline, & Sydney Wittschen, Tyler Briscoe, Ethan Oenning, and Dannis, Justin, & Lawson Henry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ashley Wittschen.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of San Antonio, 13430 West Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216 or https://www.arc-sa.org/.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 24, 2019