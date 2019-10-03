Anita M. Lunski
November 23, 1946 - October 1, 2019
Little River
Anita M. Lunski, 72, passed away at MUSC on October 1, 2019. Born November 23, 1946 in Coaldale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia (Kabana) Vincak.
Mrs. Lunski is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edward Lunski; two sons, James Lunski (Christi) and Michael Lunski (Deborah); and four grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Kara, and Kyle.
Anita was a loving wife, mother, and Nana, as her grandkids called her. She and Edward loved to travel, sailing on over 80 cruises throughout the years.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, from 4-6 pm at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 3, 2019