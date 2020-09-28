1/
Ann Altman
1933 - 2020
Ann Rigby Altman
December 29, 1933 - September 26, 2020
Galivants Ferry, SC
Ann Rigby Altman, age 86, wife of the late Luther Dunlap Altman, Sr. passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Mrs. Altman was born in Bennettsville, SC, the daughter of the late Samuel Allen Rigby, Sr. and Clara Green Rigby. She was a member of Aynor United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Columbia College. Mrs. Altman was a cancer survivor and was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Program. She was an avid Tennis player, loved history, and loved to read. Mrs. Altman was predeceased by a son in law, Trae Rittenberry, and a brother, Joe Rigby.
Surviving are: sons, Luther D. "Dee" Altman, Jr. (Jeanne) of Galivants Ferry, SC (formerly of Fayetteville, GA), and James B. "Jim" Altman (Linda) of Batesburg, SC; daughter, Ann Scott "Scottie" Rittenberry of Hoschton, GA; six grandchildren, Carly Altman, Luke Altman, Matt Altman, Chad Rittenberry, Michael Rittenberry, and Ashley Wright; a brother, Sam Rigby of Bamburg, SC; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to Covid 19 concerns and restrictions, funeral services will be private. Contact the family for funeral details.
The family will receive friends in the Aynor United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm Street, Aynor, SC 29511.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Aynor United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
