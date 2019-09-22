Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Crutchfield. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Memorial service 3:00 PM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice



August 9, 1927 - September 2, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Ann and Charles Crutchfield were married in Mt. Airy, NC on October 5, 1946 where Charles worked in leaf purchasing for American Brands. They moved to Durham as his career with American progressed until his retirement in 1986. They retired to Myrtle Beach in 1987 where they enjoyed the beach, fishing, and dining with friends and family.

She is survived by her sister, Josephine Beamer of Sicklerville, NJ, her sons, Charles Calvin Crutchfield, daughter-in-law, Marti Breen, grandsons Charles William Crutchfield (Ivey), and David Matthew Crutchfield all from Atlanta; and Brian Collins Crutchfield of Boone, N.C., granddaughter, Kat Benson (Randy) of Durham, N.C., great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ruby; grandson Evan Crutchfield (Leigh Ann Cairns) of Asheville, N.C. and great-grandchildren, Juniper and Elliana; and her sisters-in-law, Frances Beamer Collins of Greensboro, NC and Nancy Crutchfield Wherry of Edisto, SC. She was predeceased by her brother John Collins of Mt. Airy, NC, her husband, Charles C. Crutchfield, her daughter-in-law, Kathy Crutchfield, and her parents.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to her caregivers who allowed Ann to remain in her home including her longtime friend, Joy Couch, and more recent assistants, Jamie Ghent, Angela Panos, Jean Nickels, Patty Von Schappe, and Linda Lawlor.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church which will host her memorial on Monday, September 23 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 901 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements





Ann Collins CrutchfieldAugust 9, 1927 - September 2, 2019Myrtle BeachAnn and Charles Crutchfield were married in Mt. Airy, NC on October 5, 1946 where Charles worked in leaf purchasing for American Brands. They moved to Durham as his career with American progressed until his retirement in 1986. They retired to Myrtle Beach in 1987 where they enjoyed the beach, fishing, and dining with friends and family.She is survived by her sister, Josephine Beamer of Sicklerville, NJ, her sons, Charles Calvin Crutchfield, daughter-in-law, Marti Breen, grandsons Charles William Crutchfield (Ivey), and David Matthew Crutchfield all from Atlanta; and Brian Collins Crutchfield of Boone, N.C., granddaughter, Kat Benson (Randy) of Durham, N.C., great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ruby; grandson Evan Crutchfield (Leigh Ann Cairns) of Asheville, N.C. and great-grandchildren, Juniper and Elliana; and her sisters-in-law, Frances Beamer Collins of Greensboro, NC and Nancy Crutchfield Wherry of Edisto, SC. She was predeceased by her brother John Collins of Mt. Airy, NC, her husband, Charles C. Crutchfield, her daughter-in-law, Kathy Crutchfield, and her parents.The family wishes to express our gratitude to her caregivers who allowed Ann to remain in her home including her longtime friend, Joy Couch, and more recent assistants, Jamie Ghent, Angela Panos, Jean Nickels, Patty Von Schappe, and Linda Lawlor.She was a member of First United Methodist Church which will host her memorial on Monday, September 23 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 901 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements Published in The Sun News on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close