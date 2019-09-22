Ann Collins Crutchfield
August 9, 1927 - September 2, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Ann and Charles Crutchfield were married in Mt. Airy, NC on October 5, 1946 where Charles worked in leaf purchasing for American Brands. They moved to Durham as his career with American progressed until his retirement in 1986. They retired to Myrtle Beach in 1987 where they enjoyed the beach, fishing, and dining with friends and family.
She is survived by her sister, Josephine Beamer of Sicklerville, NJ, her sons, Charles Calvin Crutchfield, daughter-in-law, Marti Breen, grandsons Charles William Crutchfield (Ivey), and David Matthew Crutchfield all from Atlanta; and Brian Collins Crutchfield of Boone, N.C., granddaughter, Kat Benson (Randy) of Durham, N.C., great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ruby; grandson Evan Crutchfield (Leigh Ann Cairns) of Asheville, N.C. and great-grandchildren, Juniper and Elliana; and her sisters-in-law, Frances Beamer Collins of Greensboro, NC and Nancy Crutchfield Wherry of Edisto, SC. She was predeceased by her brother John Collins of Mt. Airy, NC, her husband, Charles C. Crutchfield, her daughter-in-law, Kathy Crutchfield, and her parents.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to her caregivers who allowed Ann to remain in her home including her longtime friend, Joy Couch, and more recent assistants, Jamie Ghent, Angela Panos, Jean Nickels, Patty Von Schappe, and Linda Lawlor.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church which will host her memorial on Monday, September 23 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 901 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 22, 2019