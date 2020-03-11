Ann Fultineer
October 13, 1928 - March 8, 2020
Conway.....
Ann Fultineer, age 91, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Ann was born in Ridley Park, PA a daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta Brown Purcell. Ann is a member of The Catholic Church of St. James. She was a U.S. Army Nurse, an RN for many years and an avid golfer Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Lyons, brother Joseph Purcell and a son in law Robert Yavorsky.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James "Jim" Fultineer; sons Jimmy (Mary) Fultineer of Johnson City, TN and David A. Fultineer (Lynn) of Myrtle Beach; daughters, Beth Ann Fultineer of Myrtle Beach, Sara Fultineer of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Grace Marie (Jack) Shilling of Myrtle Beach, and Hope Renee Yavorsky of Norton, Ohio; Grandchildren Justin Shilling, Adam Shilling, Heidi Shilling, Allison Fultineer, Courtney Fultineer, Sara Yavorsky Loper, Dillon Yavorsky, Maggie Yavorsky, Emily Fultineer and Duncan Fultineer, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in her name, to the Catholic Church of St. James, Conway, SC or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 11, 2020