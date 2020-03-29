Ann Bourne Melton
1939-2020
Murrells Inlet, SC
Ann Bourne Melton, age 80, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on March 26, 2020 at home after fighting breast cancer for a number of years. She was surrounded by her loving and devoted daughter, Julie and granddaughters, Kate and Madi.
Ann was born on May 17, 1939 in Conway, SC, a daughter of the late James and Ruby Bourne.
She was a 1957 graduate of Conway High School and a graduate of Columbia College, earning her degree in English and teaching. She also attended MUSC for a short period of time studying nursing.
Ann was strong in her faith and was very involved at Garden City Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a strong, beautiful, and selfless woman.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James "Buster" Melton; brother, Tom Bourne; sister, Dee Bourne.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Julie Strange; granddaughters, Katelyn and Madison Evans, all of Murrells Inlet; brother, Jon Bourne (Bonnie), of Conway; sister-in-law, Ellen Melton, and niece, Melodee Melton and nephew, Fred Melton, all of Greenville, SC; niece, Tracy Derbin, of Outer Banks, NC, and her cousin, Kemp Melton (Holly), of Marshville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Ann's name to Garden City Baptist Church, Deacon Relief Fund, 501 Pine Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
A private burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please leave online condolences for the family at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 29, 2020