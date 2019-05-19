Anna Watts-Tillman
Myrtle Beach, SC
Anna Watts-Tillman, 77 died a peaceful death while vacationing in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Anna was born in Charleston, South Carolina on August 9, 1941 and is preceded in death by husband(s) Kelly W. Watts and John R. Tillman III. Anna leaves behind her daughter and son in law Leigh and Rod Early of Matthews, North Carolina, Son, Randy Watts of Clermont, Florida, step-son Roy Tillman of Bonneau, South Carolina and grandchildren, Caroline and Kelly Early, Ethan Watts and Dominique Sherrill, sister, Mary Limehouse and the late Bill Limehouse of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and step-sister Annette Moore (Benji) of Harlem, Georgia. To have known Anna was to love her dearly. She loved hard and fought hard until our Heavenly Father called her home. She will be missed greatly. We loved her in life and will keep her close in our hearts forever. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday, May 17, 2019 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials, in memory of Anna Watts-Tillman, may be made to Fair Play Wilderness Camp, 347 Wilderness Trail, Westminster, South Carolina, 29693. An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2019