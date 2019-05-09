Anne Mary Kouis
Phoenix, AZ
Anne Mary Kouis, 90, formerly of Myrtle Beach, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Phoenix. She was born March 9, 1929 in Camden, NJ, daughter of the late Jordan and Julia (Samolada) Coste.
Anne was a member of the Board of the Howard Eales Insurance Agency in Washington, D.C. and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society of her beloved church, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.
Survivors include her son, Pano; daughter, Julie; grandchildren, Demetrio, David, Katina, & Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Miriam and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Pano Kouis.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, with burial to follow at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with a Trisagion Service at 6:30.
The family requests memorials to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301-33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on May 9, 2019