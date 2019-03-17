Anne M. Burgess
North Myrtle Beach
Anne M. Burgess died March 15, 2019.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 21 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium niche.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School, 1100 8th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2019