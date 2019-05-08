Anne "Rooney" Lindsay Mincey
December 8, 1942 - January 31. 2019
Georgetown
Anne "Rooney" Lindsay Mincey passed away on January 31, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at eleven o'clock on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, in the Old Church at All Saints Church in Pawleys Island.
Donations in her memory can be sent to: SC Chapter, 901 South Pine Street, Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 8, 2019